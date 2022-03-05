Vivian "Jenny" Stinnett is turning 90!

Vivian “Jenny” (Vaughn) Stinnett is turning 90! She was born March 8, 1932, and married Melvin Dale Stinnett in 1951.
They have four children: Jennifer and Bill Spalding, Janice and Jim Sweet, Jolene and Chuck Hornbeck, and Bob and Trish Stinnett, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All of our family and friends are invited to join in her celebration on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Market Christian Church Community Center in New Market, Missouri. Your presence is the best present.
(0) comments
