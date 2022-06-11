Virginia Patee is turning 100!

Virginia Ruth (Hazzard) Patee will turn 100 on June 17, 2022.
She graduated from Worth High School before marrying the love of her life, James C. Patee, on Dec. 20, 1941, in Grant City, Missouri. He passed away on Nov. 22, 2009.
In 1944 she joined James as he pursued a career in the United States Army. They enjoyed living in Hawaii, Germany, and many other duty stations across the United States. After a 20-year career of being an Army Officer’s wife and working with the Military Women’s programs, they came back to St. Joseph with their young family. Ruth has been a homemaker for over 80 years but most importantly a mother to their five children and was James’s best friend and partner.
Virginia’s children are James Patee Jr., of Shawnee, Kansas, Jerry and Karen Jean Patee, of Pensacola, Florida, Debra and Richard Wilson, of Wichita, Kansas, Jean and David Merrill, of Maryville, Missouri, and John and Angie Patee, of Camden Point, Missouri. There are 16 grandchildren, Kathy (Steve) McLeroy, Kerri (Alan) Luensmann, Brad (Kodi) Wilson, Brian (Jenny) Wilson, Brent (Kayla Meek) Wilson, Scott (Patty) Wilson, David (Jennifer) Merrill, DJ (Alisha) Merrill, Danielle (Brian) Lawson, Derek (Natalie) Merrill, Dakota (Jessica) Merrill, Dannen (Taylor) Merrill, Debrielle Merrill, Christopher Wolters, Kassandra Wolters, Loren Patee. There are also 26 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at: Jean Patee-Merrill, 909 W. 17th St., Maryville Missouri 64468.
