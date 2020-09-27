Virginia H. Neff turned 90 years young on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

A birthday celebration was held in her honor at the home of her youngest daughter, Tammy Curran (Brian), St. Joseph. Also in attendance were her daughter, Kim Sutton (Warren), St Joseph, and daughter, Sheila Peterson (John), Palm Coast, Florida, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

If you would like to send her a card or extend well wishes, she would gladly welcome them at 1409 Lion Rd, St Joseph, MO 64506.