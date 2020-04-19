Virginia Gardner turns 100

Virginia Gardner will celebrate her 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Merle and Virginia Gardner were long-time residents of St. Joseph, moving to the city from Lancaster, Missouri, in 1960. The Gardners moved to Fox Run Senior Living Community, in Novi, Michigan in 2005, where Virginia still resides.

Merle worked many years at Weaver Overhead Door; he passed away in 2008.

Merle and Virginia have two children, Ginger Gardner, who lives in St. Joseph, and Lee (Judy) Gardner, in Birmingham, Michigan; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.

Virginia remains a member of PEO Chapter JF in St. Joseph. Along with Merle, she was a member of First Christian Church, before moving to Michigan.

She taught in the St. Joseph school system for 17 years at Noyes and Edison Elementary Schools.

Because of Covid-19 concerns, Virginia is living temporarily with her son in Birmingham, and will return to her own home as soon as the pandemic subsides.

Birthday cards can be sent to either of the following addresses:

325 Suffield Ave., Birmingham, MI 48009, or

41130 Fox Run Rd., Unit MS-203, Novi, MI 48377.