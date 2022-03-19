Verlea Kretzer is turning 90!

Verlea Kretzer is turning 90 on March 29, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph on March 29, 1932. She married Dallas Kretzer on Aug. 11, 1953. Dallas passed away on Feb. 25, 1997.

Verlea’s children are Sherry Coon, Pamela Stewart (deceased), Kristy (Bob) Smith, Rita (Lindsey) Wardlow, Billie Willenborg, Mary Vaughn (deceased), Dallas Kretzer Jr., Barbara Kretzer, Connie (Tommie) Whetzell, Mike (Sherri) Kretzer, Curtis (Tammy) Kretzer

She has 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Her family would like to celebrate Verlea’s big day with a card shower. Cards are welcome at the address below, but no gifts please!

13667 County Road 305, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.