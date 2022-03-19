Verlea Kretzer is turning 90 on March 29, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph on March 29, 1932. She married Dallas Kretzer on Aug. 11, 1953. Dallas passed away on Feb. 25, 1997.
Verlea’s children are Sherry Coon, Pamela Stewart (deceased), Kristy (Bob) Smith, Rita (Lindsey) Wardlow, Billie Willenborg, Mary Vaughn (deceased), Dallas Kretzer Jr., Barbara Kretzer, Connie (Tommie) Whetzell, Mike (Sherri) Kretzer, Curtis (Tammy) Kretzer
She has 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Her family would like to celebrate Verlea’s big day with a card shower. Cards are welcome at the address below, but no gifts please!
13667 County Road 305, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.