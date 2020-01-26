Vera Stephens turns 100 Jan 26, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vera Stephens is celebrating her 100th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. A family celebration is planned for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Cards may be sent to honoree at: Box 483, Troy, KS 66087. See More Local Videos 0:49 VIDEO: Mosaic Life Care Foundation opens hospital location Updated Jan 24, 2020 2:16 VIDEO: City Council to vote on asking for state audit Updated Jan 24, 2020 0:43 VIDEO: Bishop LeBlond principal to step down in 2020 Updated Jan 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Submit More Upcoming Events Jan 27 St. Joseph Toastmasters Mon, Jan 27, 2020