Theresa Gall turns 90!

Theresa Gall will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 26, 2021. She is a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and was one of two daughters born to Bennie and Lola Witt.
Theresa married Robert Gall on Feb. 12, 1955. They have two children, Stephen and Lisa. There are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Theresa at: 1302 North Woodbine Apt. G, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
