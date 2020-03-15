Sherry Niebuhr turns 85

Sherry Steeby Miller Niebuhr celebrated her 85th birthday on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born on that date in 1935, at her parent’s farm home, near Amazonia, Missouri.

She graduated from Savannah High School in 1953. While in high school, she worked as a personal secretary for Sylvia Einbender, at Einbender’s Clothing Store, in St. Joseph. She then was employed by IDS, St. Joseph State Hospital, and for 42 years, with her husband in their contracting business, in Savannah.

Sherry had five children: E. Whitney Miller (deceased), Bart F. Miller (deceased), Deborah (Bobby Dean) Thorburn, Fillmore, Missouri, Tim G. Miller, Savannah, and Bret T. Miller, Savannah.

She has been blessed with eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A private family dinner will be held to honor her 85 years young.

Sherry would appreciate any cards sent to her at: P.O. Box 215, Savannah, MO 64485.