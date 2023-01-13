Scotty Chambers is turning 90!

Scotty (Beverly) Chambers is turning 90 on Jan. 14, 2023. She was born in Troy, Kansas, on Jan. 14, 1933.
Richard “Dick” and Scotty were married Sept. 15, 1954. Richard passed away July 8, 2014. Their children are Mike (Rita) Chambers, Eldon, Missouri, Tina DeHart, Savannah, Missouri, Michelle Marcum, Boise, Idaho, and Dana (John) Ceglenski, Savannah. They have seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Scotty retired from a long career of nursing, from the former Heartland Hospital, in St. Joseph.
She has had a very active retired life by serving on many community boards, exercise classes, volunteering at the Savannah Senior Center, food kitchen, and her church. Scotty has also continued to enjoy cooking and baking for her family and friends, and gardening.
In honor of Scotty’s 90th birthday we are having a Card Shower. She would so enjoy hearing from family and friends. Cards may be sent to her at: 703 N 2nd Street, Savannah, MO 64485.
