Sandra Kay Ashler celebrated her 80th birthday on Aug. 12, 2020.

She was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Maryville, Missouri, to Jim and Doris McGinness.

She married Clarence Ashler on April 18, 1970. They built their house on Pickett Road in 1972.

Sandra was raised on the farm east of Pickering. Says you take the girl out of the country, but you can never take the country out of the girl.

After she and Clarence got married, they raised sheep for many years. She also raised cattle with her dad at the farm east of Pickering. She has always been an animal lover!

Since retirement, she has enjoyed her volunteer work at St Joseph Convention, Visitors Bureau, Camp Quality and Habitat for Humanity Restore.

She greatly enjoys country western dancing. In fact, she is the lead line dancer for the Midnight Country Band at Maysville, Missouri.

Cards may be sent to: 6415 Pickett Road, St Joseph, MO 64507.