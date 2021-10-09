Ruth Long celebrates 90th Birthday!

Ruth Long will be turning 90 on Oct. 11, 2021. She was born on that date in 1931 on a farm outside Meadville, Missouri.
Ruth married Jim Long on Aug. 23,1952. The couple had two children, Janet (Ray) Pullen, of St. Joseph, and Ken (Esther) Long of Lawrence, Kansas, as well as three grandchildren (one deceased) and one great-grandson.
Family and friends may send cards and well wishes to her at Living Community, 1202 Heartland Road, Room R108, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.