Rose Foster turns 90!

Rose Foster is turning 90 on April 26, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1931.

Rose married Dale Stanton on July 3. 1948. Dale and Rose had four children, Gail Pike (Darrel), Bill Stanton (Carol, deceased), Vernon Stanton (Jeannie), Jackie Miller (Dannie). Dale passed away March 1, 1972. On Nov. 19, 1980, she married Robert “Bob” Foster and added two more children to the family, Lynn McVicker (deceased), and Bryan Foster (Paula). There are 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Rose helped Dale manage a farm and Insurance Agency while raising their four children. After marrying Bob, she was a Realtor, and they owned a Real Estate business for eight years, then acquired rental properties before retiring. She has always been very active in her church, and most of all she loves and enjoys her family.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration on April 25, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Agency Community Center. No gifts please.

Cards may be sent to Rose at: 5530 SE Riverside Terrace, St. Joseph, MO. 64507

