Roderick “Dick” Schank turns 95

Roderick “Dick” Schank was born March 6, 1927, on a farm seven miles east of Oregon, Missouri. Except for a mandatory international vacation in the Army, he has lived within 10 miles of the spot where he was born.
He farmed and worked for MoDOT until his retirement, over 30 years ago.
Until recently experiencing physical limitations, he enjoyed working in his large vegetable garden. He can be seen proudly holding a large turnip in a prominent exhibit at the Andrew County Museum.
Dick and his wife Eva raised six children, and have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Birthday greetings may be sent to him at 13502 SR CC, Amazonia, MO 64421.
