Robert “Bob” Lynch turned 90 on Sept. 14, 2021. Bob was born in 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The family moved to St. Joseph in 1940, moving to Savannah, Missouri, later where Bob graduated from high school.
He served four years in the Air Force. Bob attended the University of New Mexico, attaining his Bachelor of Science degree and master’s degree in civil engineering. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1992 after 30 years of service.
Robert married Frances “Fran” Duncan on Aug. 3, 1977. Bob and Fran have five children, Richard Lynch and Gwendolyn Lynch (deceased), Sunshine Duncan Amthauer, Ken Duncan and Gary Duncan. There are 13 grandchildren (two deceased) and five great-grandchildren.
