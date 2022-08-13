Robert "Bob" Waldrup is 90 Years Young!

Robert “Bob” V. Waldrop, former reporter, City Editor and Managing Editor of the St. Joseph Gazette, is turning 90 years young on Aug. 10, 2022.

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 1954 with a degree in Journalism, Bob received a 2nd lieutenant’s commission in the U.S. Air Force. He also has multiple degrees from Missouri Western University. Prior to being called up to active duty, he made a stop in St. Joseph to visit a friend from back home in Oklahoma. It was during that week that he met Mary Helen Burrowes, a reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press, who persuaded him to go talk to her father, Arthur Burrowes, the editor of the News-Press and Gazette at that time. He offered Bob a job at the wire desk, where he worked until he took off for active duty in the military. After stints in the Air Force and the Army, he ended up back at the Gazette from 1958 until 1976, at which time he was named City Administrator of the City of St. Joseph by the St. Joseph City Council.

