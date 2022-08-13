Robert “Bob” V. Waldrop, former reporter, City Editor and Managing Editor of the St. Joseph Gazette, is turning 90 years young on Aug. 10, 2022.
After graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 1954 with a degree in Journalism, Bob received a 2nd lieutenant’s commission in the U.S. Air Force. He also has multiple degrees from Missouri Western University. Prior to being called up to active duty, he made a stop in St. Joseph to visit a friend from back home in Oklahoma. It was during that week that he met Mary Helen Burrowes, a reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press, who persuaded him to go talk to her father, Arthur Burrowes, the editor of the News-Press and Gazette at that time. He offered Bob a job at the wire desk, where he worked until he took off for active duty in the military. After stints in the Air Force and the Army, he ended up back at the Gazette from 1958 until 1976, at which time he was named City Administrator of the City of St. Joseph by the St. Joseph City Council.
In June 1981 Bob ended up back at the Gazette (for his 4th tour of duty there, if you will) but this time as the Managing Editor. It was during this time that made some changes to the paper, including the policy that there would be no bad news on the front page of the paper on legal holidays. He also created the “Young at Heart” section that allowed seniors in the community to share their thought and opinions on various topics of interest to them. He worked with the local high school journalism classes so they could assist in putting out the newspaper for one week with their own by-lines. The changes he made were all for the good of the city.
After leaving the Gazette for the final time, he decided to retire, but this was not in the cards, per his wife, Mary. He ended up taking a job as the Assignment Editor at KQTV-2 from 1997-2004. There he was still in the news business, but in an entirely different way.
While he spent his time at the Gazette and at City Hall, he also took some time out to get married to Mary (Wolfe) Waldrop, who he met at the Robidoux Pony Barn Hotel bar. They currently have three grown children, Michael Waldrop (wife, Penny), of St. Joseph, Bryan Waldrop, of Dallas, Texas, and Jill Waldrop, of Phoenix, Arizona. Bob and Mary will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18, 2022, just a week after Bob turns 90.
Please join me in wishing Bob a very happy 90th birthday as well as a happy 60th wedding anniversary to Bob and Mary the following week.
