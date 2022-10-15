Rev. Charles F. Steele is turning 87!

For years one of St. Joseph’s most prominent religious and civic leaders, Rev. Charles F. Steele, is visiting the week of Oct. 18, 2022, from New Albany, Mississippi, to celebrate his 87th birthday and 70 years in the ministry. Born in Weston, Missouri, he came to St. Joseph as a fourth grader, graduating from Central High School in 1953 (where he played football and the violin – the latter somewhat curtailed after he broke his right arm in a tough game). As teens, he and his brother (the late Walter L. Steele) held services for a predominantly Hispanic congregation as an outreach mission for Wyatt Park Baptist church, where he was ordained in 1956. He attended college and preached in Mississippi until returning to St. Joseph to pastor Copeland Baptist Church from 1959 to 1969 (helping build a new sanctuary and facilities).
With studies at Midwest Baptist Seminary and a degree in Psychology from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Steele next pastored Rockhill Baptist Church in Kansas City reaching out to university students and the Chinese population, subsequently moving to Tupelo, Mississippi, as pastor of East Heights Baptist Church. Further extending his reach, Steele earned credentials as a mental health counselor doing clinical work in New Orleans, but answered a call to return to Copeland in St. Joseph where he served from 1985 until 2008 (helping to build a gym and activities building).
After a “test retirement” spent travelling to revivals, Steele accepted the position of pastor at New Home Baptist Church, in St. Joseph, serving from September 2009, until August 2016, when he and his wife, Gloria, moved to Mississippi to be near family. Now officially retired, he nevertheless finds himself active as the interim pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mississippi, about eight miles from their residence in New Albany.
Steele’s pastoral career is long and varied, including prison ministries in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri; preaching by invitation in Japan, Taiwan, China, and Thailand (once accompanied by five interpreters); multiple clinical chaplaincies in New Orleans; participation in over 200 revivals in 10 states (helping to launch several new churches); various positions with the Southern Baptist Convention, and he is renowned for his commitment to visit hospitalized church members. (It should also be noted that he was a board member of Assisted Independence, Inc. for veteran support, made many court appearances as a character witness, and actively participated in suicide prevention calls for St. Joseph police and fire departments.)
Rev. Steele is a voracious reader (theology, philosophy, psychology, and history) who loves music, art, and good conversation. Above all, he treasures friends and family and is steadfast in his commitment to compassionate service: “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” (Albert Einstein)
Congratulations, Rev. Steele, on a life indeed worthwhile!
