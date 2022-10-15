Rev. Charles F. Steele is turning 87!

For years one of St. Joseph’s most prominent religious and civic leaders, Rev. Charles F. Steele, is visiting the week of Oct. 18, 2022, from New Albany, Mississippi, to celebrate his 87th birthday and 70 years in the ministry. Born in Weston, Missouri, he came to St. Joseph as a fourth grader, graduating from Central High School in 1953 (where he played football and the violin – the latter somewhat curtailed after he broke his right arm in a tough game). As teens, he and his brother (the late Walter L. Steele) held services for a predominantly Hispanic congregation as an outreach mission for Wyatt Park Baptist church, where he was ordained in 1956. He attended college and preached in Mississippi until returning to St. Joseph to pastor Copeland Baptist Church from 1959 to 1969 (helping build a new sanctuary and facilities).

With studies at Midwest Baptist Seminary and a degree in Psychology from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Steele next pastored Rockhill Baptist Church in Kansas City reaching out to university students and the Chinese population, subsequently moving to Tupelo, Mississippi, as pastor of East Heights Baptist Church. Further extending his reach, Steele earned credentials as a mental health counselor doing clinical work in New Orleans, but answered a call to return to Copeland in St. Joseph where he served from 1985 until 2008 (helping to build a gym and activities building).

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.