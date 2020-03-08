Ralph Tymson Sr. turns 90

Ralph Tymson Sr. will celebrate his 90th birthday Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on that date in 1930, in Imlay City, Michigan.

Ralph graduated from Central High School in 1948 and served in France, with the Missouri National Guard in the early 1950s.

He married Betty Kline, on Feb. 20, 1954.

Ralph worked at the St. Joseph News Press for 24 years, in the circulation department. He retired from the City of St. Joseph transit system in 1992.

He has three children: Ralph (Susan) Tymson Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, Cindy (Joe) Worsham, of Easton, Missouri, and Carla (Roger) Miller, of St. Joseph; six grandchildren: Cory Tymson, of Kansas City, Missouri, Zachary Tymson, Kansas City, Brad (Stephanie) Worsham, of Mansfield, Texas, Patricia (Chris) Kempke, of Hannibal, Missouri, Ryan Miller, St. Joseph, and Kari (Roger) Winfrey, of Sibley, Missouri; and two great-grandchildren, Blake Worsham and Kylie Worsham, of Mansfield.

A private birthday celebration is planned with family members.

Cards and best wishes can be mailed to the honoree at: 2704 Belle St., St. Joseph, MO 64503.