Phyllis Popplewell is turning 80!

Phyllis Popplewell is celebrating her 80th birthday on Oct. 16, 2021. She was born in Halls, Missouri, on that date in 1941.
Phyllis married Jerry Dean Popplewell on March 27, 1977. Jerry died in truck accident on March 25, 1995. Phyllis has one child, Andrew Dean (Lindley) Popplewell, of Columbia, Missouri. She has two grandchildren, Gus, 5 years, and Pierce, 2 years.
Phyllis worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. after her graduation from Lafayette High School.
Currently she is a member at Oak Christian Church, Lamplighter Club, Clarksdale Sorority. She also enjoys friends, reading, gardening, cooking, visiting grandsons, and Friday lunches with LHS girlfriends.
A family dinner is planned to help Phyllis celebrate.
Cards may be sent to her at 8497 N. W. Fairmount Road. Amity, MO 64422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.