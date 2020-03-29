Patsy McDonald turns 80

Patsy McDonald will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on that date in 1940, in Bethany, Missouri.

She married Jimmie McDonald, and together they have two children, Michael McDonald (Vicki) and Lisa Carter (Marlin); four grandchildren: Cali (Preston) Punzo, Caleb (Casi) Carter, Riley McDonald and McKaylee Carter; and nine great-grandchildren: Regann, Grace, Mason, Presli, Carter, Addison, Sawyer, Stone and Webb.

Patsy retired from Heartland Hospital in April, 2004.

She attends Grace Evangelical Church, and Movers and Shakers.

A birthday celebration will be announced at a later date.

Cards may be sent to: 105 South Ryans Way, St Joseph, MO 64506.