Patricia Saulan turns 80

Patricia will celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday July 13, 2020. She was born July 13, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She has lived in St. Joseph her entire life.

She graduated High School from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1958. She worked at Southwestern Bell until the birth of her first child. She stayed home to raise her children until 1989 when she went to work at Sherwood Medical until their closing in 1993.

She married Henry J. Saulan at the Cathedral on December 2, 1961. They raised three children: Christine, Kathleen, and Michael (deceased in 2001). They also have three grandchildren: Cassidy, Andrew,

and Timothy.

She is a very talented seamstress and has devoted her life to her family. She loves her cats and poodles and enjoys shopping/going to estate sales.

Cards may be sent to: 4113 S.W. Christie Lane Rd., St Joseph, MO 64504.