Patricia Jones is turning 80!

Patricia “Pat” Gillette Jones will turn 80 on Nov. 2, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 2, 1942, to parents Henry Gillette and Bonnie Sample Gillette Lawhead. She had one sibling, Sharon Bumphrey, deceased. Patricia was raised by grand parents, William “Pat” and Bessie Sample.
Pat married Floyd Jones on Sept. 1, 1961. He passed on Jan. 17, 2018, after 56 years of marriage.
Pat has three married children, Kim Jones Shewmaker (John), Randy Jones (Shablix), and Mark Jones (Pattie). She also has six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Pat has been recognized by local leaders for her many years of volunteering in her influential way, one of importance she served on the City Council from 2010-2018, serving four as Deputy Mayor.
Her children invite family and friends to help celebrate her special birthday on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 3110 Cook Rd., Green Valley Baptist Church, where she has been a member for over 40 years.
Cards may be mailed to: 5314 Savannah Rd., St. Joseph Missouri, 64505. No gifts please.
