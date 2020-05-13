Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 2:10 pm
Norma Lavon Cordonnier will be celebrating her 100th birthday June 8, 2020.
For this special occasion, we are having a card party.
Cards may be sent to: Diversicare 1616 Wiensenborn Rd. Room 119 St. Joseph MO, 64507.
