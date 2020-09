Norma Barnes is turning 99 years old on Sept. 22, 2020. She was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, on that date in 1921.

She also live in Maryville, Missouri, before moving to St. Joseph in 1960.

Norma worked for the St. Joseph Library and then Boehringer Ingelheim as the Research Librarian, from which she retired in 1986.

She has two children, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.