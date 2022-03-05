Norine Dunlap is turning 95

Norine Dunlap, of St. Joseph and formerly of Easton, Missouri, and Agency, Missouri, is celebrating her 95th birthday on March 10, 2022. She was born in rural Easton, Missouri, on that date in 1927.
Norine married Harold Dunlap on Dec. 21, 1927. He is deceased. Her children are Dennis (Eileen) Dunlap and Glenda Dunlap (Gary Harless). She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at: 2924 Olive St., Apt 102., St. Joseph, Missouri 64507.
