Noma Vaughn turns 90!

Noma Vaughn will turn 90 on May 23, 2021. She was born in Amity, Missouri, on May 23, 1931.
Noma White and Buford Vaughn were married on May 4, 1951. Buford passed away in 1996. Their daughters are Cindy (Joe) Buhman and Cheryl (Bill) Salyer. They also have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Family will gather to celebrate Noma’s 90th birthday on Sunday, May 23. Please help Noma celebrate by sending birthday greetings to 377 SE Grindstone Rd., Maysville, MO 64469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.