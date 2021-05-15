Noma Vaughn turns 90!

Noma Vaughn will turn 90 on May 23, 2021. She was born in Amity, Missouri, on May 23, 1931.

Noma White and Buford Vaughn were married on May 4, 1951. Buford passed away in 1996. Their daughters are Cindy (Joe) Buhman and Cheryl (Bill) Salyer. They also have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Family will gather to celebrate Noma’s 90th birthday on Sunday, May 23. Please help Noma celebrate by sending birthday greetings to 377 SE Grindstone Rd., Maysville, MO 64469.