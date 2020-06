Neva Rose Farmer Sager will turn 100 on Saturday, June 13th.

Neva was born in Nodaway County near Maryville, Missouri.

Neva has three sons, William Sager, John Sager and Roger (Kathy) Sager; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

No formal celebration is planned at this time.

Cards and letters would be appreciated and can be mailed to Neva at 17931 State Highway 71, St. Joseph, MO 64505.