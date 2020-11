We are celebrating Miriam Hahn’s 103 Birthday by doing a social distancing drive or walk by at St. Patrick’s Manor Cameron, Missouri, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, between 1 and 2 p.m. Please enter on Northland Drive and exit on Clinton Street.

Cards may be dropped off during the drive by or sent to honoree at: 514 Northland Dr. Apt. 106, Cameron, MO. 64429.