Michael Kneale is turning 80!

Michael “Mickey” “Mr. Mick” Kneale will turn 80 on June 15, 2022. He was born in St. Joseph on June 15, 1942.
He married He married Emma Jane Karr Kneale on March 23, 1962. She died Jan. 11, 2015. His children are Ron and Lisa (Kneale) Olson, Kevin and Jackie Kneale, Joe and Amy (Kneale) Conant and Scott and Maryann Kneale. He has 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
To anyone and everyone who has ever been blessed to know Mickey Kneale or Mr. Mick, we want to invite you to help celebrate his 80th birthday. The birthday party will be on June 12, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Mitchell Avenue (across from MWSU).
We would like this to be a surprise so shhhhh!
Please no gifts just cards or just stop by and wish him a HAPPY 80th BIRTHDAY!
We know our dad, Mickey Kneale or Mr. Mick, which ever you may know him by has touched many lives, so please help us celebrate him on his special day.
There will be light refreshments. We hope to see you all there!
Cards may be sent to him at: 1102 Lincoln Street, St. Joseph, Missouri 64501.
