Maxine Young is turning 95!

Maxine Young is celebrating her 95th birthday on March 3, 2021. She was born on March 3, 1926, in St. Joseph, to Everett and Stella Evans.

Maxine married Russell Young on April 8, 1948, in St. Joseph. Russell passed away in May, 2009. She has three children, Jackie Zimmers, of Powhattan, Kansas, Connie (Mike) Rankin, of St. Joseph, Marilyn (John, deceased) Hood, of St. Joseph. She has seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She worked at Mechanics Bank and Douglas Candy Company before retiring from American National Bank after 30 years and from K-Mart after 10 years.

Maxine was a member of the Robidoux Rebekeh Lodge for 38 years and volunteered with InterServ until in person was discontinued.

She would love to receive cards. Cards may be sent to her at: 3001 Cambridge, St. Joseph, MO 64506.