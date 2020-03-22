Mary Tullis turns 88

Mary Tullis will celebrate her 88th birthday Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on that date in 1932, in Grant City, Missouri.

Mary will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, March 29, with her family, friends and anyone else who would like to join in the celebration.

She married Earl Tullis, June 17, 1950. He passed away April 3, 2016, and is dearly missed by all.

She has three children: Matthew Shawn — Deceased (Kimberly) Tullis, Darren Clay Tullis and Michael Starr (Tammy) Tullis, all of St. Joseph; and two grandchildren, Andrew Tullis and Ashley Tullis-Callahan (Ryan); and two great-grandchildren, Mason Tullis and Haylen Tullis.

Mary worked for Tootle, American National Bank and US Bank. She is enjoying retirement, and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends.

Mary doesn’t get out and about as much as she would like to, but she loves to have visitors stop by to say “Hello”.

Her son, Clay, does a wonderful job to be her caretaker and keep her happy, but she gets the greatest enjoyment from dining out at her favorite restaurant the Texas Roadhouse.

Cards may be sent to: 1508 North 42nd Terr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.