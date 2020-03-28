Mary Lou Rockwell turns 90

Mary Lou (Patton) Rockwell, Mound City, Missouri, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on that day in 1930, in rural Holt County, Missouri, the oldest child of Hugh A. and Helen M. (Diggs) Patton. She was a big sister to brother, Donald L. “Donnie” Patton; and sister, Shirley McCurry, both deceased.

Mary Lou was blessed to have been loved by husbands, Ivan L. Atkins and George L. Rockwell; and companion, Claude E. Kendall, all deceased and dearly missed.

She has two daughters: Diana Elliott (Robert), Forest City, Missouri, and Patsy Smith (Roger, deceased), Mound City. There are six grandchildren: Jeff Moyers, Clint Moyers, Chris Rogers, Michelle Trussell, Bruce Smith and David Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and several “bonus” children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary retired in 1990, from the US Postal Service. Over the years she has enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing with family and friends.

A reception to celebrate her birthday was being planned, but has been cancelled due to public health risks from the Covid-19 virus.

Mary would really enjoy a card shower!

Please send cards to: 412 Nebraska St., Mound City, MO 64470.