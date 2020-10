Mary Griffey Ozenberger is celebrating her 80th birthday on Nov. 2, 2020. She was born on Nov. 2, 1940, in Parnell, Missouri.

Mary is married to James Ozenberger and has four children, Sharon and Mike Portman, Vince and Kristi Griffey, Bruce and Robin Griffey, Jim Griffey and Pam Fuson. She has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19 a celebration will be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to her at: 2421 No Leonard Rd, St Joseph MO 64506.