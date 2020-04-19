Mary Ann Newgard turns 80

Mary Ann (Hull) Newgard will celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on that date in 1940, in St. Joseph, to Judge J.P. and Effie Rue Hull.

She grew up in Faucett, Missouri.

Mary Ann married Don Newgard April 20, 1989. He passed April 23, 2007.

She has three children: Lori (Wigington) Mollus and her husband, Tony, Jo (Wigington) Peters and her husband, Barry, and Sam Riddle, and wife, Amy; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration will be planned, once the Coronavirus restrictions have passed. Meanwhile, we pray for the health and safety of the community.

Cards may be sent to: 4601 Stoncrest Circle, St. Joseph, MO 64506.