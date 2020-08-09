Marvin Weir turns 90

Marvin Weir celebrated his 90th birthday on Aug. 8, 2020, with his children and grandchildren.

He was born August 8, 1930.

Marvin married Ruth Livingston on Nov. 23, 1954. They had four children, Marvin Jr. (Cindy), Tamra, Thomas (Gen) and Tim (Connie). Ruth went to be with the Lord on May 7, 1993.

Marvin married Neva Withrow on July 12, 1996. They just celebrated 24 years of marriage.

They have 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 4717 Woodfield Dr, St. Joseph, MO 64506.