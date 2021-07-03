Marvin Beers turns 95

Marvin Beers will celebrate his 95th brithday July 8, 2021. He was born in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Myrtle and Archie Beers on that date, in 1926.
Marvin graduated from Benton High School, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, during WWII.
He married Helen Elliott on Aug. 3, 1955. They have four children: Pam (George) Foster, Cindy (Emil) Sechter, Jennifer (Bruce) Nichols and Mark (Lore) Beers.
They also have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Cards may be sent to Marvin at: 3101 Morningside Dr. St. Joseph, MO 64503.
