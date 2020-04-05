Martha Parker turns 90

Martha (Feighner) Parker will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on that date in 1930, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Martha graduated from Wyandotte High School and Kansas City, Kan. Junior College.

She married Richard Parker, June 5, 1954; he is deceased.

Her children are stepson, Elliott (Emelia) Parker, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; and daughter, Carolyn “Susie” (Michael) Lyon, of Dearborn, Missouri; she has three grandchildren: Shellie (Rich) Taylor, of Valley Center, California, Aaron (Amy) Lyon, of Belton, Missouri, and Major Alexandra Parker, USAF, Japan; and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Jude.

Martha has lived in Kansas City, Kan., St. Joseph and Dearborn.

Martha retired in 1994, from USD 500-Kansas City, Kan. Public Library.

Martha volunteered many years in St Joseph, at Heartland West and East, and the St. Joseph Doll Museum.

She is now enjoying senior groups in chair yoga, strength training and card games.

Martha’s is requesting a “no card” 90th birthday party. In a plain envelope, with a “Happy Birthday” note inside, please mail a donation for rescue and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims of what you would have spent on a card, or what you please, to: Dearborn Christian Church, P.O. Box 13, Dearborn, MO 64439.

Cards may also be sent to: PO Box 153, Dearborn, MO 64439.