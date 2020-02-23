Martha "Louise" Ferguson turns 90

Martha “Louise” Ferguson celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born on that date in 1930, in Arkoe, Missouri.

Louise has two grandsons; a granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; three great-grandsons; one great-great-granddaughter; and another on the way.

Louise also has many other “claimed” grandchildren, as well as many others that call her “Grandma”.

Louise has previously lived in Guilford, Missouri and Atchison, Kansas.

A gathering will be held at 12:30 p.m., today, Feb. 23, 2020, at Sojourn On Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, 1825 Savannah Ave., St. Joseph.

Please feel free to stop in for cake and to wish Louise Happy Birthday!