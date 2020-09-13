Marjorie Weddle is celebrating her 98th birthday on Sept. 14, 2020. She was born on Sept. 14, 1922, in St. Joseph.

Marjorie was married to Vernon for 55 years. They have two children, Don (Linda) and Ken (Charlotte). There are also six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a drive-by celebration at 3002 Woods Ct., St. Joseph, on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.

Marjorie would also love cards. They can be sent to her at: 1602 Buckingham, St. Joseph, MO 64506, or you can bring the cards to the drive by on Sunday, Sept. 13.