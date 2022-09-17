Marjorie Weddle is 100!

Marjorie Weddle celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 14, 2022. She was born, in St. Joseph, on Sept. 14, 1922.
Marjorie married Vernon Weddle in September of 1943. They were married for 55 years when he passed away in 1998. Marjorie has two children, Dan (Linda), of St. Joseph, and Ken (Charlotte), of Topeka, Kansas. She also has six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She has worked various jobs including Wyeth Co., St. Joseph Mental Health, Christ Episcopal Church and Bath & Body Works. She also worked at Hy-Vee until age 97!
Marjorie invited by KC Chiefs & Hy-Vee to attend Chief’s Training Camp.
There was a family dinner at JC Wyatt. The entire family gathered that weekend.
Marjorie belongs to HY PEO, Carnegie, St. Joseph Garden Club, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
She loves to receive cards! Please send them to her at: 1602 Buckingham (Apt. 201), St. Joseph, MO 64506.
