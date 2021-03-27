Marion Keck turns 103

Marion Keck will be celebrating her 103rd birthday on April 3, 2021.
She taught in the primary grades at Neely and Noyes schools, retiring in 1977.
She has been a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph for over 50 years. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society.
She was married to Lt. Col. Donald Keck, who passed away in 1989.
Cards would be appreciated.
