Marilyn Stockdale turns 90!

Marilyn Stockdale will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 9, 2022. She was born on that date in 1932.
Marilyn married Bill Stockdale on June 4, 1949. He is deceased. Their daughter, Irris Green, is also deceased. Marilyn has three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn’s family invite you to join us in celebrating this amazing woman as she enters her 90th year! Jan. 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stewartsville Baptist Church in Stewartsville, Missouri.
