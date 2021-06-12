Mabel Gerber is turning 100!

Mabel (Stinnett) Gerber is celebrating her 100th Birthday on June 23, 2021.
She married Guy Gerber in 1945. They have twin sons, Roger and Roland Gerber, and daughters, Ruth Lee and Lorene Pettit.
Cards may be sent to Mabel at: 2544 North Desert Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85712.
