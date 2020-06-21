Luella Rose (Wolfram) Walter Turns 90

Luella Rose Walter will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Maryville Country Club from 1 to 3 p.m. for friends and family. Luella was born June 29, 1930, in St. Joseph.

Luella graduated from St. Joseph’s school of nursing in 1952 and was an RN for St. Francis Hospital in Maryville for 22 years.

Luella married her late husband, George, on June 6, 1953. George and Luella were hospice volunteers for many years following retirement.

George and Luella were former resident of Conception Junction.

She has eight children, Mark (Karen), Pete (Teresa), Paul (Linda), Joan (John) Peterson, Chris (Theresa), Theresa (David) Stiens, Julie (Ray) Luke and Pat (Pam); 23 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: 615 E. Jenkins, Maryville, MO 64468.