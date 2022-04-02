Lucille Thornton is turning 95

Lucille Thonrton of Helena, Missouri will be celebrating her 95th birthday April 10, 2022. She was born on that day in 1927, to Jake and Gertrude Halter in St. Joseph.
Lucille married Marion Thornton on April 24, 1954. He is deceased.
They have five children: Donald (Kelly) Thornton, Betty (Steve) Hampton, Glenna (Bryan) Atkins, Richard Thornton and Thomas (deceased) (Julie) Thornton.
There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucille would enjoy receiving cards at: 20221 State Rt. V, Helena, Missouri 64459.
