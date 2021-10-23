Lucille Ruch turns 105

Lucille Ruch will celeberate her 105th birthday on Oct. 30, 2021. She was born on this date in 1916.
There will be cake and punch served from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Village Towers in St. Joseph.
No gifts, please, but cards and letters can be sent to her at 1218 Village Drive #214, St. Joseph MO 64506.
