Louise Schaaf turns 104 Jan 12, 2020

Louise Schaaf will be celebrating her 104th birthday on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. If you would like to wish her a happy birthday, you are invited to mail her a card, in care of Rob Schaaf: 516 Pinewood Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.