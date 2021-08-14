The children of Lorene Marshall would like toinvite all friends and family to join us in celebrating her 95th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the First Baptist Church in Dearborn, Missouri.
Cards may be sent to Lorene at 4908 Valley Ln. St. Joseph MO 64503.
