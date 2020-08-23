Lorene Hogan Turns 100

Lorene (Wheeler) Hogan was born Sept. 1, 1920, in St Joseph, to Alvie and Rose Wheeler.

On June 6, 1942, she married George J. Woyski. They had four children; Janice Kerns, Rosie Sampson, Pat (Clay) Jennings, and George (Barbara) Woyski. George passed away on August 10, 1965.

Lorene married Thomas D. Hogan, July 23, 1970, he passed away on February 28, 2000. Tom had two children, Tom (Donna) Hogan and Sue (Larry) Dickens.

Lorene has five living grandchildren and two deceased; three step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lorene enjoys spending time with her family, reading the newspaper, word sleuth, watching movies and “ABC World News Tonight” with David Muir.

Due to the COVID-19 there will be no party but we will celebrate a drive-by between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 1. 2020.

We know she will be anxiously waiting to see everyone. She loves getting cards so we are asking family and friends to send her a very special birthday wish.

Cards maybe sent to: Lorene Hogan, 4701 Stonebridge Dr W, St Joseph MO 64505.