Lloyd Duke turns 90!

Lloyd Duke will turn 90 on May 16, 2021. He was born on May 16, 1931.
Lloyd married Ethel (Hutchison) Duke and together they have three children, Douglas Duke (Angela), Jennifer Josendale (John), and Leesa Forsee. They also have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at: 2803 Eastbrook Court, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.