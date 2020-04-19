Lavelle Rickabaugh turns 102

Lavelle Rickabaugh was born April 22, 1918, and will be celebrating his 102nd birthday this year.

He married Dorothy Fakes, on May 19, 1939; she passed away in 2007.

His children are Kenny and Betty Rickabaugh, Ed and Pat Rickabaugh, Lynn and Nancy Rickabaugh, Janice and Mike Hainline, and Phil and Carla Rickabaugh. He has many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A poem from Lavelle....

“On April 22,

I will be 102.

Sending a card

is up to you!”

Cards may be sent to the honoree at: 315 W. Cooper, Maryville, MO 64468.